Axel Mateo Mendoza Ortiz, Olathe, Kansas, the baby boy of Fermin Mendoza and Ana Sofia Ortiz, passed away Sunday, September 28, 2025 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Axel was born on March 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is survived by his parents; brother Wilman Diaz, Honduras; grandparents: Fidelia Cruz, Louisburg, Kansas and Maria Arsenia, Honduras and several aunts. Axel is preceded in death by his siblings, Sofia Daniela and a baby brother.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913-856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.