fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Axel Mateo Mendoza Ortiz

Share this story:

Monday, March 17th, 2025 – Sunday, September 28th, 2025

Axel Mateo Mendoza Ortiz, Olathe, Kansas, the baby boy of Fermin Mendoza and Ana Sofia Ortiz, passed away Sunday, September 28, 2025 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Axel was born on March 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is survived by his parents; brother Wilman Diaz, Honduras; grandparents: Fidelia Cruz, Louisburg, Kansas and Maria Arsenia, Honduras and several aunts. Axel is preceded in death by his siblings, Sofia Daniela and a baby brother.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913-856-7111

GoFundMe here.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.

Previous article
William Donald Glauz

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.