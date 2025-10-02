Bridge to Fit: How do you know if you’re building muscle?

Feel the burn?

More burn = better, right?

Not exactly. A lot of people think the more it burns, the more muscle you’re building—but feeling the burn doesn’t equal muscle growth, even though that’s what a lot of people (and influencers) say.

That burning feeling? It just means your muscle isn’t getting oxygen fast enough. Research shows muscle growth comes mainly from mechanical tension. Mechanical tension just means the force your muscles feel when they’re working against resistance.

Here are three research-backed areas our coaches make sure every member focuses on, so they see results instead of wasting time:

Keep good form — Full range, no rushing. Research shows that a full range of motion builds more muscle than a short range of motion (which most people do when the weight gets heavier, often without realizing it). Plus, good form keeps you health so you can stay consistent. And consistency is always key. Increase volume each workout — Volume = sets × reps × weight. We call it Be Better Than Yesterday, aka intentionally doing more than the time before. That might mean adding 5 lbs. or doing an extra rep. This is why tracking matters so you actually know you’re progressing and increasing volume. Train at the right intensity — Research shows the best muscle growth happens when you finish a set with just 2–3 reps left in the tank. The problem? Most people stop way too early sometimes, with 10+ reps still left, because they don’t want to get hurt. That’s why all of our coaches are trained to keep you safe and make sure you’re working at the right intensity to see results.

