December 7, 1931 — September 29, 2025

Lawrence, Kansas

Maurice Elwood Wycoff, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025, at the age of 93. Born on December 7, 1931, in Akron, Iowa, Maurice lived a life marked by unwavering dedication to his family, community, and country. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean conflict, a commitment that reflected his deep sense of duty and resilience.

Maurice was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Darlene Wycoff, who left this world on May 1, 2019. Their enduring love story remains a testament to the strength of their bond, inspiring all who knew them. Together, they nurtured a family that blossomed with love and support, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.

Maurice is survived by his loving children: Cheryl Morton, Steven Wycoff, Lori Quinlan, Vicki Fisk, and Pam Bolton and husband, Frank. He was a proud grandfather to Jason Wagner and wife, Sara ; Kyle Wagner; Jamie Brown and husband, Jordan; Amy Rosson and husband, Tim; Christopher Barzilla; Justin Bolton; Trevor Bolton and Shannon Bolton. His legacy continues through his great-grandchildren: Braxton Wagner, Presley Wagner, Holdon Brown, Harper Brown, Hadley Brown, Jude Rosson, Jake Bolton, Clara Bolton, and Brooke Bolton. Each of them carries a piece of Maurice’s spirit, a reflection of his kindness and warmth.

A dedicated employee, Maurice spent many years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, where he built meaningful relationships with his coworkers and the community he served. He was well-known for his craftsmanship and mechanical skills, often finding joy in tinkering and creating. His hands, skilled and gentle, were able to transform simple materials into cherished items, a reflection of his creative spirit.

Maurice was actively involved in his community, a proud member of the American Legion Post 370 in Overland Park, Kansas. His presence was a source of strength and inspiration to his fellow members, and he firmly believed in giving back to those around him.

Family and friends will remember Maurice not only for his accomplishments but for his profound love and caring nature. He was a loving father and grandfather, always making time for those he cherished, whether it was through a simple conversation or sharing a cherished memory. His laughter, wisdom, and compassion will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

A visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 pm, Saturday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Graveside services to celebrate Maurice’s remarkable life will be held on October 4, 2025, at 1:30 PM at the Antioch Pioneer Cemetery in Merriam, Kansas. Family and friends are invited to gather and honor the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to service, love, and laughter.

Maurice Elwood Wycoff’s life reflects the values of family, duty, and kindness. He leaves behind a world that is richer for having known him, and his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those he loved.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.