Mike Frizzell
Olathe Police look for suspect after cell phone stolen at gunpoint during private sale

The reported robbery took place in a strip mall parking lot on Santa Fe Street, just off I-35 on Wednesday night.

Olathe Police on the scene of an armed robbery that occurred in a parking lot during the private sale of a cell phone on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Olathe Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred during a private sale in a parking lot on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the parking lot at 1325 E. Santa Fe Street at 8:45 p.m.

The address is on the southeast corner of E. Santa Fe Street and Ridgeview Road, just off Interstate 35.

There are a number of businesses in the strip mall next to the parking lot, including the El Torito grocery store and Palacana ice cream shop.

In an emailed response to questions, Olathe Police spokesperson Sergeant John Moncayo said police are investigating the theft of a cell phone during a private sale.

According to recorded radio traffic, a man and woman were trying to sell a cell phone in the parking lot. The potential buyer arrived, pulled a handgun and left with the phone that was being sold.

“We’re currently in the process of tracking down active leads to determine exactly what happened last night,” Moncayo told the Post.

No injuries were reported.

