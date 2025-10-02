Nall Park, the largest park in the city of Roeland Park, is on track for a complete overhaul thanks, in part, to a newly secured federal grant.

The city secured a $1.5 million federal grant, with the help of U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, through the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The $1.5 million grant covers nearly half the cost to complete the city’s 2024-adopted Nall Park Master Plan, which city officials now expect will total about $3.5 million.

The master plan calls for a mountain bike trail, upgraded playground equipment, a new shelter and a restroom renovation.

“Roeland Park has done an amazing job of leveraging local resources with other county, state and federal grant opportunities, this project is another example of maximizing that leverage,” City Administrator Keith Moody told the Post via email.

The plan: New playground, zip line, arboretum and more

After 17 years without an update to the plan and public input, the city of Roeland Park adopted a Nall Park Master Plan in November 2024.

The city developed a three-phase plan — totaling $3.5 million — centered around sustainability, connectivity and accessibility. With the planned upgrades, the city also hopes to offer more options for older kids and provide fun and challenging activities.

Here’s a look at the three phases, as outlined in the city’s Nall Park Master Plan:

Phase one, “set the scene,” costs roughly $1 million for retaining walls, new playground equipment like a double zip line and two embankment slides, bathroom and shelter renovations, trail upgrades and signage.

Phase two, “expand access,” totals $1.2 million for the mountain bike trail, a pump track and a new shelter.

Phase three, “arboretum,” costs $454,000 for a native garden and wildflowers, trees, concrete trails and park benches.

Most of the remaining project costs of $846,000 will cover design. The project had also originally been estimated at $3.2 million, but Moody said the total project cost increased to cover inflation as well as archaeological inspection services required for the grant.

A look at the funding for the $3.5M project

The $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior was awarded to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, with Nall Park being the ultimate beneficiary, according to a press release from Davids’ office.

The Nall Park improvement project is being administered through the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program. This program was made permanent through the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, which Davids voted for, according to the press release.

Moody said the city plans to pay for the remaining $2 million through a separate $800,000 transportation alternatives grant and another $400,000 from applicable tax increment financing resources. The final $800,000 is coming from the city’s capital improvement sales tax reserves.

Next steps:

Roeland Park anticipates starting the $3.5 million project next year.

Moody said the project is anticipated to take 12 to 15 months.

