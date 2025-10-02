Obituaries October 2, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Steven G. Steffens Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL September 1, 1947 — October 1, 2025 Olathe Please check back at a later date for a full obituary. Visitation Saturday, October 18, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Memorial Service Saturday, October 18, 2025 Starts at 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Graveside Service Private Service Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleMaurice Elwood WycoffNext articleSarilea Jacqueline Bailey