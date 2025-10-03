Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor October 3, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Community Connections with the BV BOE set for Oct. 9 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Blue Valley community members have an opportunity to engage with the Blue Valley Board of Education on Oct. 9 from 6-7 p.m. at the Blue Valley district office. Community Connections give Blue Valley community members an opportunity to engage with Blue Valley Board of Education members in a less formal roundtable format, allowing for meaningful conversations about topics of interest in the community. A sign-up is available for patrons who have questions for board members, but no sign-up is required to attend. To learn more about Community Connections, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/communityconnections. Previous articleKansas Supreme Court sides with JoCo woman who says she lost job offer for not getting COVID-19 vaccineNext articleGardner City Council forum centers on managing city’s explosive growth — Watch the full video