Blue Valley School Buzz: Community Connections with the BV BOE set for Oct. 9

Blue Valley community members have an opportunity to engage with the Blue Valley Board of Education on Oct. 9 from 6-7 p.m. at the Blue Valley district office.

Community Connections give Blue Valley community members an opportunity to engage with Blue Valley Board of Education members in a less formal roundtable format, allowing for meaningful conversations about topics of interest in the community.

sign-up is available for patrons who have questions for board members, but no sign-up is required to attend. To learn more about Community Connections, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/communityconnections.

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.