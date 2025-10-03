Obituaries October 3, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Sept. 26 – Oct. 2 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Sarilea Jacqueline Bailey; Steven G. Steffens; Maurice Elwood Wycoff; Axel Mateo Mendoza Ortiz; William Donald Glauz; Sylvia Gauthier; Garry Allen Hoch; Jane Masheter; Janet Ann McDiffett; Susan Mildred Bennett; Heinz Karl Wehner; Gail Lee Sturdevant; A. Yvonne McCoy; Fern Louise Bair; Geraldine Ann Perry; Lois Kitchen Buhlig; Dorothy Lavon Dirksen; Ronald “Ron” L. Elliott; Keith Ray Marr; Mamie Marie Shipley; David Glenn Shaffer; Margie Miller; Karl Kyle Previous articleGardner City Council forum centers on managing city’s explosive growth — Watch the full video About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Gardner City Council forum centers on managing city’s explosive growth — Watch the full video Kansas Supreme Court sides with JoCo woman who says she lost job offer for not getting COVID-19 vaccine Olathe Police look for suspect after cell phone stolen at gunpoint during private sale Katie Ledecky, U.S. Olympic legend, shares her ‘love of science’ with Johnson County high schoolers Formal dress shop Bella Bridesmaids trades Leawood for downtown Overland Park