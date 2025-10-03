SMSD News: Recognizing outstanding new teachers in the SMSD

In a surprise announcement, two beginning educators in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) recently learned they are Horizon Award nominees. The Horizon Award recognizes first-year Kansas teachers “who perform in a way that distinguishes them as outstanding.”

The SMSD’s Horizon nominees in the 2025-2026 school year include Jordan Dombrowski, a secondary Language Arts teacher at Shawnee Mission East High School, and Hope Smylie, a third-grade teacher at Rising Star Elementary School.

Click here to see a video of the surprise announcement at Shawnee Mission East.

Click here to see a video of the surprise announcement at Rising Star.

About Jordan Dombrowski

When people walk into Dombrowski’s English Language Arts classroom, the room is buzzing with energy and students are deeply engaged in meaningful conversation, according to Principal Jason Peres.

“Each day, students are immersed in new information, encouraged to analyze and evaluate concepts, and guided to communicate their learning effectively,” he added.

Beyond academics, Dombrowski’s students gain vital skills and a strong sense of belonging and Dombrowski exemplifies teaching excellence and inspires colleagues across the school.

About Hope Smylie

Students in Ms. Smylie’s class have a deep sense of belonging, and as a result, are more motivated, show higher levels of confidence, and demonstrate improved attendance and behavior, all of which are critical factors in academic success, explained Principal Jessica Risinger. In keeping with the school’s theme, “You Belong Here”, Smylie’s commitment to instilling a sense of belonging has supported increased student achievement and enhances the social and emotional well-being of students in her class.

“By fostering inclusivity, she is laying the foundation for every student to thrive,” Risinger added.

Dombrowski and Smylie are now being considered to be Kansas Horizon Award recipients. The Kansas State Department of Education will select 32 teachers across the state to be Horizon Award winners. Click here to learn more.

