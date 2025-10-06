Bill Cusick

August 14, 1964 — October 1, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri

William Andre Cusick, affectionately known as Bill, was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 14, 1964. He departed this world on October 1, 2025, at the Kansas City Hospice House, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and dedication that will be cherished by all who knew him.

From a young age, Bill exhibited a strong work ethic, starting his hospitality career at the tender age of 15 at Mr. Steak in Omaha, Nebraska. It was a family affair, as all his siblings also worked there, fostering a deep bond that would last a lifetime. Bill’s passion for his work led him to many establishments, including managing Steak n’ Ale, opening the renowned Rainforest Cafe in Oak Park Mall, and later The Cheesecake Factory on the Plaza, followed by Bristol Restaurant in Leawood. For an impressive 23 years, he served as the managing partner at J. Gilbert’s in Kansas City, where his remarkable generosity and kind-hearted nature left an indelible mark on both staff and patrons alike.

A proud graduate of Creighton Prep High School in Omaha, as well as the University of Nebraska Kearney, Bill earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and History. His time in college was filled with camaraderie and unforgettable moments, largely thanks to his fraternity brothers of Phi Delta Theta, who became lifelong friends. This spirit of brotherhood extended into his adult life, where he was an active member of St. Thomas More Church, where he served as a Sacristan, and belonged to the Knights of Columbus, further reflecting his devotion to community and service.

Bill was a wine enthusiast and collector. He had many memorable trips to the wine country. He loved to share his knowledge of wine, along with his finest bottles with family and friends. He also shared a love of 80’s Music with his son, Finn. Bill was known for being an avid sports fan, specifically football. You could always catch him cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Bishop Miege Stags and the Butler Grizzlies (the teams Finn played for).

Bill’s personality was a tapestry of warmth, kindness, and a wonderful sense of humor that made everyone around him feel special. He had an incredible ability to connect with people, turning casual encounters into memorable exchanges. Whether through a laugh shared or a soul-stirring conversation, Bill’s passion for hospitality and connection with people left a mark on every life he touched.

As a devoted husband to Kendra (Degraffenreid) Cusick, and a proud father to his son, Finnegan Cusick, Bill excelled in the art of husbandry and fatherhood. He took immense pride in Finn’s many football accomplishments, relishing every cheering moment spent in the stands. This unwavering support and love provided Finn with a foundation of strength and encouragement that will undoubtedly resonate throughout his life.

Bill’s life was not without its struggles; he faced a courageous battle against cancer. His resolve and determination were evident in the way he approached his diagnosis, fighting so hard for so long. Though he is deeply missed, those who love him find solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Kendra; his cherished son Finn; his supportive mother Mary Catherine Cusick; his siblings—Dr. Robert Cusick and wife Ann Maloley, Cathy Winder and husband Kirk, and Connie McClure and husband Mark; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father, William Arthur Cusick; grandparents Drell and Gertrude Nothern and William and Helen Cusick; mother-in-law Karolyn Degraffenreid; uncle Rex Fogarty; and his beloved friend Mickey Healy.

A Rosary will be prayed on October 8, 2025, at St. Thomas More Parish in Kansas City, beginning at 5:45 PM, followed by Visitation until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 9th, with a gathering to celebrate Bill’s life at The Martin Event Space afterward.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to: Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145, and/or The Angel Fund at Farnan Spirituality Center, 301 East Santa Fe Trail, Kansas City, Missouri 64145, in memory of Bill.

Additionally, to continue honoring Bill’s memory, we kindly ask for everyone attending his services to please wear the color blue; as it was his favorite, and represents awareness for Colorectal Cancer.

As we gather to remember Bill, let us carry forward his legacy of kindness, joy, and togetherness. May we honor the life he lived as a loving husband, a devoted father, and a friend to many. His spirit will forever shine brightly in the hearts of those who knew him, guiding and inspiring us to lead lives filled with love and laughter—just as he did.

