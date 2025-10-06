David “Dave” William Booth

May 27th, 1956 – October 2nd, 2025

David William Booth (Dave) passed away October 2nd, 2025, after extended illness. Born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 27, 1956, to Edwin Henry Booth and Phyllis Caroline Booth, he moved to Johnson County Kansas as a child, graduated from Shawnee Mission West high school in 1974 (he played football, the trombone and participated in Boy Scouts) and graduated from Kansas State University in 1978. After College, he returned to Johnson County, became a realtor, and continued to work in real estate and mortgage for the remainder of his career.

Dave was an eternal optimist and dreamer. He was an avid fan of the Wildcats, Chiefs, and Royals. Dave loved dogs, the trombone, hunting, fishing and passionately bought and sold real estate. Most importantly he was a committed father, which he showed by being at every game, band practice and volunteering as a Cub and Boy Scout master.

He is preceded in death by his Parents and infant Brother Gary. Dave is survived by his ex-wives Elaine and Jeannette, brother Larry (wife Karen), sons: David (wife Soomin), Clayton (wife Ruth), and Tyler (wife Brianna), two grandsons Elijah and Jacob, one granddaughter Lauren, Nephews: Michael and Paul (wife Allison), grandnephew Vance, and grandniece Lydia.

A Graveside Service is planned for 11 am, Saturday October 11th, 2025, at the Oakwood Graveyard, 401 N 20th Rd, Baldwin City, KS 66006.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to The American Diabetes Association.

