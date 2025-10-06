December 12, 1923 — September 26, 2025

Leawood

Dorothy Bernice Blackburn lived a life deeply rooted in faith, service, and love. Her unwavering devotion to God shaped everything she did-from the way she treated others to the way she taught, prayed, and lived with purpose. To know Dorothy was to witness a quiet, enduring kind of grace—a life lived for others, but always centered on Christ.

Born in Kansas City, Kansas, on December 12, 1923, Dorothy was the eldest of four children born to Rev. Harold Lee Blackburn, Sr. and Neva Beatrice Pratt Blackburn. Raised in a home filled with Scripture and service, Dorothy grew up with a strong sense of calling that never wavered. Her love for learning led her to earn a degree in Education from Washburn University and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas—no small feat at a time when few women pursued higher education. But Dorothy never sought recognition.

She followed where God led, with humility and a deep sense of responsibility.

Her teaching career began at Prairie School in the Shawnee Mission School District, where she served as a classroom teacher, reading specialist, and briefly as a principal. But Dorothy didn’t just teach lessons-she nurtured souls. Generations of students learned to read, to believe in themselves, and to treat others with kindness and dignity, because of

“Miss Blackburn.” Her classroom was an extension of her faith-patient, encouraging, and always grounded in love.

That same heart for service continued well beyond the school day. Dorothy poured herself into decades of Sunday School teaching, Bible studies, and church service. She didn’t just study the Word-she lived it, embodying the fruits of the Spirit in quiet, consistent ways that left lasting impressions on all who knew her.

She and her sister Helen were an inseparable team-partners in ministry, caregivers for their parents, and ever-faithful friends to each other. Their home in Shawnee was a haven not just for family but for anyone in need of encouragement, a warm meal, or a place to belong. It was a place where prayer was woven into daily life, and laughter—usually over a pinochle game-was never far behind.

Dorothy’s travels took her around the world-Israel, Russia, China, and beyond-not just as a tourist, but as a seeker of understanding and truth. Walking where Jesus walked was a deep spiritual joy for her, and she returned from each journey with stories that inspired and uplifted those around her.

She was inducted into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame, but her greatest legacy wasn’t in awards. It was in the hearts she touched—with compassion, with wisdom, and with a deep

belief that every person mattered. Her life was a quiet testimony to the love of Christ—a sermon lived, not preached.

Dorothy was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was fiercely loyal to her family, never missing a birthday, a graduation, or a moment to show her love. Her refrigerator door was always covered in family photos, and her prayers always full of names and needs she carried faithfully to God.

In her later years, she found love and marriage with Claude, who brought joy, laughter, and comfort into her life in ways she never expected. Their bond was a gift from God-proof that love and companionship have no age limit.

Even as she aged, Dorothy maintained remarkable health and a bright spirit. She credited her longevity to vegetables, daily walks, and a thankful heart—but those who knew her understood it was grace that carried her through. She moved to Sunrise in her 100th year and, true to form, became the heart of the community there. We are especially grateful to the dedicated teams at Sunrise Leawood and Brookdale 119th for the compassion and care they showed Dorothy in her final years.

Dorothy Blackburn lived more than a century, but it was not the number of years that defined her—it was the way she lived them. She loved deeply, served faithfully, and walked humbly with her God every step of the way. Her life was a blessing to many, and her memory will continue to shine as a light of faith and love.

“Her children arise and call her blessed.” – Proverbs 31:28

The Dorothy Blackburn Family will have a celebration of her life in honor of what would have been her 102 Birthday in the month of December. The service will be at Country Club Christian Church with a celebration to follow… Dorothy always knew how to host a very good party!

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.