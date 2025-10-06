April 24, 1938 — September 28, 2025

Lake Quivira

Dr. Arlo S. Hermreck M.D., Ph.D., age 87 of Lake Quivira, Kansas passed away after a valiant battle on September 28th from a rare glioblastoma like his maternal grandfather Guy Brown. Dr. Hermreck was born on April 24, 1938 in Richmond, Kansas, to Lee and Clara Hermreck. He was one of eight children.

He graduated from Richmond Rural High School in 1955 and volunteered for the U.S. Army serving for two years. He attended Emporia State University from 1957 to 1961 and graduated with a B.A. degree, was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served as its President. In college he met his wife, Sandra, and they were joined in Holy Matrimony on June 3, 1961 celebrating 64 years of marriage this year.

Dr. Hermreck attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine and received an M.D. degree in 1965 and a Ph.D. degree in Physiology in 1971. He was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society his junior year in medical school. He took one year of rotating internship at the Kansas City General Hospital before returning to the KU Medical Center for a residency in General Surgery. He was a recipient of a two-year fellowship from the National Institute of Health and was awarded the Outstanding Resident Teaching Award in 1971 by the senior medical class. He was board certified in both General and Vascular Surgery. Dr. Hermreck joined the Department of Surgery at KU in 1971 where he remained for his entire surgical career of 37 years. He retired in 2008.

He started a formal AAMC training program in Vascular Surgery at the KU Medical Center and served as the Chief of Vascular Surgery for 13 years. He raised funds for establishing a professorship in Vascular Surgery at KU. He trained numerous General and Vascular surgeons and authored or co-authored 100 surgical papers in surgical journals and book chapters. He was the co-author of the book The Physiological Treatment of Shock.

Dr. Hermreck received numerous teaching awards and belonged to national surgical societies and scientific organizations. He was elected President of the Southwestern Surgical Society in 1988. He performed thousands of operations while at the KU Medical Center and he was characterized as, ”the surgeon’s surgeon.”

Dr. Hermreck and his family have lived at Lake Quivira for 51 years. After retirement he became a “Gentleman Farmer” at the family farm near Baldwin City, Kansas. He actively engaged in farming activities including planting and harvesting with his John Deere equipment. His favorite activity involved conservation work consisting of building waterways, berms and a small lake using his Caterpillar equipment. His greatest joy was his family and their activities. The family took many vacations statewide and abroad. They spent several years enjoying the Philmont Scout Ranch and hunting pheasant in Western Kansas. He and his wife were devoted KU basketball fans and had season tickets for over 20 years. Dr. Hermreck will always be known as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and as an Academic and Clinical surgeon.

Preceding in death by parents Clara and Lee Hermreck, brothers, Doug Hermreck, Virgil Hermreck, and Brownie Hermreck.

Dr. Hermreck is survived by Sandra his wife of 64 years, daughter Leslie Oberhart (Bernard) Olathe, Kansas, son Scott Hermreck (Connie) of Baldwin, Kansas, son Douglas Hermreck of Olathe, Kansas, and granddaughter, Rachel Hermreck, of Olathe, Kansas. Sisters Nevelea Magrath, David (Mary Ann) Hermreck, Joann Oswald (Bob), Lynneda Sullivan and sister-in-law Barbara Hermreck along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arlo S. Hermreck, M.D., Ph.D. & Family Vascular Surgery Professorship (44063) P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Quivira Country Club on October 19, 2025 From 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

