September 2, 1937 — October 4, 2025

Shawnee

Earl R. Blauer Jr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2025, in Kansas City, KS, at the age of 88.

Born on September 2, 1937, in Cocoa Beach, FL, Earl was the son of Earl R. Blauer Sr. and Veda Blauer. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of music education, beginning his career as a teacher in Palco, KS. Earl spent 35 years as a Band Director at Hays, USD 489, where he influenced and inspired countless students with his passion for music. Upon his retirement from teaching, he was presented with a plaque from his students that he cherished. Upon it was inscribed “Mr. Blauer plays the music we like to play and that makes music fun.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Earl enjoyed playing the trumpet and singing with the Eddie Basgall Band for many years, sharing his love for jazz and live music. He also loved performing with the Hays City Big Band and the Hays Summer Community Band. His adventurous spirit led him to earn his Private Pilot License. He enjoyed family travel to air shows across the country—times that he cherished deeply with his wife and children.

Earl was a member of several organizations, including the Kansas Music Educators Association, the National Association of Jazz Educators, and the Civil Air Patrol.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl R. Blauer Sr. and Veda Blauer; his brother, Gary Blauer; and his parents-in-law, Frank and Ada Harmon; and nephew, Paul Blauer.

Earl leaves behind a loving family who will cherish his memory: his devoted wife, RoAnn Blauer; his daughter, Christina (Steve) Ziegler; his son, David (Haley) Blauer; his sister, Kay (Gary) Hanson; his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Judy Harmon; sister-in-law Judy Blauer, and his adored grandchildren, Kate and Andrew Ziegler, and Ryland Blauer. Earl is also survived by six nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly.

A private family service will be held to honor Earl’s life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memoriam to Grace United Methodist Church – Olathe, KS or the Fort Hays State University Foundation for support of FHSU Bands.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.