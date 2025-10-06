Leonard “Lenny” Jurden

November 15, 1960 — September 27, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Leonard Wells Jurden IV, lovingly known as “Lenny,” passed away on September 27, 2025. He lived a full and meaningful life, blessed with the love of family and friends, a community he cared for deeply, and a professional journey he found both challenging and rewarding.

Lenny was born on November 15, 1960, to Marilyn Hudson Jurden and Leonard Wells Jurden III. On June 13, 1987, he married the love of his life, Julie. Together, they built a home centered on family, community and laughter. They were blessed with two children, Cole and Maddie, who became his greatest pride and joy. Lenny supported every endeavor, celebrated every achievement, and delighted simply in being present for them.

As Cole and Maddie began families of their own with their spouses, Morgan Weinrich Jurden and Jacob Pittman, Lenny embraced his role as “Lenno” to his grandchildren—Hudson and Remy Jurden and Gretchen Pittman—with boundless energy and joy. With two more grandchildren expected later this year, his legacy as a playful and generous grandfather continues to grow. Whether reading stories, playing games, or offering ice cream at every request, he was a constant source of fun, comfort, and love.

Lenny was an avid learner and a curious soul. He formed lifelong friendships at Pembroke Country Day School (Class of 1979) now Pembroke Hill, where his warmth, humor, and mischief first shone through, and proudly earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University with a degree in accounting, became a CPA, and worked in Dallas before returning to Kansas City to earn a law degree from the University of Kansas. Lenny held many roles throughout his career: accountant, lawyer, computer programmer, entrepreneur, CFO, developer, consultant, property manager and more. Most recently, he completed a Master of Science in Entrepreneurial Real Estate at the University of Missouri–Kansas City and began to fulfill his longtime passion for real estate development alongside trusted partners until his passing. Although each role was a source of purpose and excitement, his favorite and most valued were husband, father and grandfather, always.

Beyond his career, Lenny gave generously of his time and talents to organizations close to his heart over the years. Most recently, he was deeply involved with Cultivate KC, reStart, and the West Plaza Neighborhood Association. His civic spirit reflected his unwavering commitment to building strong and vibrant communities.

Lenny cherished life’s simple joys: playing pickleball and golf, cooking for family and friends, roaming outdoors with his dogs, and sharing laughter around the table.

He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of loyalty, service, initiative, commitment, and love will live on in the many lives he touched.

Lenny is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Juliana Riss Jurden; his children, Cole (Morgan) and Maddie (Jake); his grandchildren, Hudson and Remy Jurden and Gretchen Pittman, with two more on the way; his brothers, Frank (Denise) and Joe (Lindsay), and their families; as well as his brothers- and sisters-in-law Ned (Jan) Riss, Leslie (Dirk) Raemdonck, and Laura (Tad) Stanford, and their children and grandchildren and also a large extended family. He loved each of them deeply.

Services are being held on October 13th at 10:30 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4041 Main Street in Kansas City Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cultivate KC or reStart.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.