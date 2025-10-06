Melinda “Mel” Irene Moberly-Hanks

Feb 25, 1961 – Sep 16, 2025

Melinda Irene Moberly-Hanks (she preferred to be called Mel), 64, passed away on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025 in Kansas City, KS.

She was born in Kansas City, MO to Bill and Lee Moberly, on February 25th, 1961.

Mel, being the youngest of 6, had spunk. Lots of it. From the moment she was born she knew her mind. You can bet if you wanted her to do something, she was set on doing the opposite. Mel fought hard to create a good life for herself and her daughters. Anyone who knew Mel would agree that tenacity was her trademark.

She was ferociously loyal to those who were blessed enough to be her family and friends. When someone in her life needed something, she was always there, ready to help.

She loved the color purple, shopping (especially for her next pair of shoes), seeing the ocean for the first time with Jim, discovering she was a runner, and her dream job, which was a medical coder for Providence Hospital.

She married the love of her life, Jim, on November 4th, 1989 and not only gained the love of an incredible man, but also a son, whom she loved. Even up to the very end, she spoke of how kind, sweet, and good lookin’ Jim is.

If you asked Mel what she was most proud of, she would tell you it was her two daughters. She was proud of Julie for completing college, and she was very proud of Aimee for the mother she’s become.

Mel will be deeply missed by her husband of nearly 36 years, Jim Hanks; her daughter Julie Smith and husband Mike; daughter Aimee Jarvis and her husband Christopher and their children Abigail, Jamison, and Connor; her son Justin Hanks and his wife LaTressa; her siblings, Melisse, Kathy, and Bob; and so many more.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 8th, from 4-6pm at Westside Family Church (8500 Woodsonia Drive) in Lenexa, KS. If you plan to attend, the family has one important request: please wear purple in honor of Mel.

Mel adored flowers (yellow roses were her favorite), a good sweet treat (snickerdoodles and Pepsi, actually), gabbing with anybody, and doing good in other people’s lives. If you feel compelled to do something in honor of her, please consider the following:

• Send flowers to someone in your life who’s day could use brightening.

• Catch up with an old friend.

• Enjoy a sweet treat with your loved ones.

• Start up a friendly conversation with someone you just met.

