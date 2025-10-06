January 13, 1934 — September 30, 2025

Fairway, Kansas

Rebeca A. Richmond, 91, was called home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 13, 1934, in Santiago, Chile.

In her early career, Rebeca was a teacher. In 1960, her life changed when she met an American serviceman in the Navy. What she described as “just a casual date” quickly blossomed into a lifelong love story. At the age of 29, she left her native country to marry her Navy sailor.

Rebeca soon found her calling as an advocate for the poor, spending years helping people navigate difficult times. Most of all, she was a quiet woman of faith, leading others to God with open arms and the gift of unconditional love.

Later in life, she and her husband moved to Kansas to be near their grandchildren. Together they built a new community of friends and joyfully embraced their most cherished roles—Grandparents. Known lovingly as “Mimi,” Rebeca welcomed family and friends alike to her table, where they were met with delicious meals, laughter, and boundless hospitality. She and Rich could often be found dancing in the kitchen a tradition that her family continues.

In 2005, Rebeca faced a new world without her beloved soulmate. With resilience, she again built a life rooted in service and community at Holy Cross Church in Overland Park. She wore many hats there, forming meaningful friendships and offering compassion to all she encountered. In her later years, she devoted herself to helping others through the annulment process, providing a safe space for people to share their most difficult experiences and guiding them toward healing as they returned to their walk in the Catholic Church.

Rebeca was adored by her grandchildren, with whom she shared countless special moments. She delighted in dancing at their weddings and seeing them begin families of their own—blessings she deeply cherished.

Words cannot describe the family’s gratitude for the devoted caregivers who blessed Rebeca’s final years. Benny Santis was truly an angel to the entire family offering steadfast love and friendship until the very end. The family will always remember Sister Maria for her loyal care and the cherished companionship she shared with Rebeca. Her hospice team—Jessica, Ireland, and Morgan—brought comfort, dignity, and compassion they will never forget.

Rebeca is survived by her daughter, Pamela Curry and husband Douglas Curry; grandchildren Taylor Schmidt and husband Austen Schmidt; Courtney Bayles and husband Colson Bayles; Nick Curry and wife Meghan Curry; Perry Bacon Jr. wife Larissa Bacon; Clark Bacon and wife Sabrina Bacon; great-grandchildren, Skylar Schmidt, Tucker Schmidt, and Conrad Bayles. She is also survived by step-daughters Carol Bell and Renee Carlins; step-grandchildren Kimberly, Ellen, Kelly, and Berry. A loving great-niece Cyndi Dorothy, husband Paul Dorothy and great-nephews Blake Edwards and husband Mitchell Carver; Brad Edwards and wife Hallee Edwards, and their children Lilly, Anna, Burke and Cora.

Her life was a testimony of faith, family, and unconditional love. She quietly touched and transformed many lives, leaving behind a beautiful example to follow.

A private Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for family and the Holy Cross community. A Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial Contributions: The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers that Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Designated to La Luz Immigration Clinic in Rebeca’s honor.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.