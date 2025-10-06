Rob “Robby” C. Page

March 4, 1968 — October 3, 2025

Shawnee

Robert Carl Page, affectionately known as Rob or Robby, passed away peacefully on Friday October 3, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Born on March 4, 1968, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rob lived a vibrant and fulfilling life, reaching the age of 57.

Rob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who touched the lives of many with his warmth, generosity, and humor. Throughout his early years, Rob and his family lived in several places—including Louisiana, California, and Illinois—before settling in Shawnee, Kansas, on Gladstone Avenue, where they planted their roots. Growing up, Rob formed lifelong friendships and shared countless memories. He graduated from De Soto High School in 1986.

Rob had many jobs throughout his life, but his longest began at Perceptive Software in 2003. His tenure there would last through two acquisitions (Lexmark and Hyland) and multiple building changes that he would later help assistant with. His final role at Hyland was Real Estate Specialist.

Throughout his life, Rob cultivated a wide array of interests and hobbies that brought joy to himself and those around him. A true culinary artist, he delighted in cooking—especially barbecuing and smoking meat—and was always eager to share his delicious creations with family and friends.

A dedicated member and leader in the Boy Scouts, Rob instilled values of integrity, kindness, and service in young minds. His love for the outdoors was evident in his passion for sand volleyball and cherished weekends at the lake. Rob also had an adventurous spirit, often traveling to new places and enjoying the thrill of gambling at the casino with his friends (he always knew when to quit ahead). He was a world traveler, visiting Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates four times, Jordan, Paris, Scotland, Italy, and Greece to name a few.

He had a fondness for his red Ford Mustang, which he drove with pride and enthusiasm. In his leisure time, Rob enjoyed the camaraderie of video games and the company of his many friends, who will remember him for his wit, loyalty, and generous heart.

Rob is survived by his loving parents, Bob and Carol Page; his sister, Kelly Greene, and her husband Charles; his nephew Joshua Greene and wife Clare; his niece Shannon Greene; his great-nephew Jack Greene; and his beloved outdoor cat Norman. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas, on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas, on Friday October at 10:30 a.m.

Rob’s legacy of love, laughter, and friendship will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the USDA Plant-A-Tree Program in Rob’s memory at https://plantatree.fs.usda.gov/tree-donation.

