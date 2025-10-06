Stuart Harvey “Stu” Stern

Saturday, September 8th, 1951 – Wednesday, October 1st, 2025

Stuart Harvey Stern, 74, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. Stu was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 8, 1951, to Jack and Martha (Katzeff) Stern. He was a social studies and government teacher at Blue Valley North High School and Olathe North High School. He was a teacher for 46 years.

Stu married Jane Hosey on July 21, 1984, and was lucky enough to be a son to Harold and Chris Hosey. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, knowledge of history and politics, and a passion for reading, tv from the 60s and 70s, and music. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, going out for breakfast, watching his Royals and all sports, traveling to see as many major league baseball parks in the US as possible during multiple summers, spending time with Jane and family in their home in Oregon, and helping out at their shop, Junque Drawer, in downtown Olathe for the last 14 years. He cherished being with his children and grandchildren and his dog, Ozzie.

Stu is survived by his wife Jane Hosey Stern; son Jacob (Jill) Stern, Olathe, Kansas; daughter Hannah (Travis) Greer, Olathe, Kansas; and grandchildren: Martha, Theodore, and Nathalie Stern and Elliott Greer. His sister, Sue Hosey, and her family, Paige and Adam Snook and nephews Carter and Sutton, were very special to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Stu Stern Memorial Scholarship Fund, supporting Olathe North High School seniors with an interest in political science and government. Contributions may be sent to Olathe Public Schools Foundation, 300 E. Loula, Olathe, Kansas 66061 (www.olathepublicschoolsfoundation.org). Please attach Stu’s name to your donation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life is planned for Oct. 19 at a local brewery. If you would like more information about the Celebration of Life, Please email Jane at jhoseystern@hotmail.com.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas, (913) 856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.