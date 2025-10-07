JoCo Homebuying: Don’t wait until you ‘deserve’ your dream home

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Too many people wait. For the next raise. For the perfect partner. For some imaginary milestone that means they finally deserve the home they want.



But what if your dream home isn’t the reward? What if it’s the starting point?



You don’t need to be perfect

Perfect credit. Perfect timing. Perfect job. Those are myths that hold people back. Plenty of programs exist for real people with real finances, not just the Pinterest-perfect versions of success.



Buying now might help you build faster

The sooner you start owning, the sooner you build equity. That first home might not be your forever home, but it can be the launchpad to get you there faster.



Deserving has nothing to do with it

Homeownership isn’t about worthiness. It’s about readiness and strategy. If you want it and you’re in a position to explore it, that’s enough.



Your life doesn’t have to be fully together

You can figure things out in a house you own, not just the one you rent. In fact, owning may bring more structure to your goals than waiting ever will.



You don’t need a permission slip to pursue the next chapter. If you’re thinking about buying, we’re here to talk it through. No pressure. Just partnership.