fbpx
Sponsored Content
A message from Fountain Mortgage
A message from Fountain Mortgage
Sponsored posts

JoCo Homebuying: Don’t wait until you ‘deserve’ your dream home

Share this story:

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Too many people wait. For the next raise. For the perfect partner. For some imaginary milestone that means they finally deserve the home they want.

But what if your dream home isn’t the reward? What if it’s the starting point?

You don’t need to be perfect 
Perfect credit. Perfect timing. Perfect job. Those are myths that hold people back. Plenty of programs exist for real people with real finances, not just the Pinterest-perfect versions of success.

Buying now might help you build faster 
The sooner you start owning, the sooner you build equity. That first home might not be your forever home, but it can be the launchpad to get you there faster.

Deserving has nothing to do with it 
Homeownership isn’t about worthiness. It’s about readiness and strategy. If you want it and you’re in a position to explore it, that’s enough.

Your life doesn’t have to be fully together 
You can figure things out in a house you own, not just the one you rent. In fact, owning may bring more structure to your goals than waiting ever will.

You don’t need a permission slip to pursue the next chapter. If you’re thinking about buying, we’re here to talk it through. No pressure. Just partnership.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation.

Contact Fountain today.

Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268

Previous article
Explore Your JCPRD: Water and the suburban landscape
Next article
Man sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl to JoCo teen who later died

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.