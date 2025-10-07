April 21, 1937 — October 4, 2025

Shawnee

Richard “Dick” Krueger passed from this life on Saturday, October 4, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 21, 1937, in Yates Center, Kansas, to E.F. and Leona F. (Miller) Krueger, Richard grew up with a strong sense of service, community, and curiosity about the world. He graduated from Yates Center High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kansas in 1959. After graduation, he served honorably in the United States Navy.

In 1966, Richard married the love of his life, Jane Ann Manske, also of Yates Center. Together they built a wonderful life, and celebrated 59 years of marriage in August.

Richard devoted more than 35 years to a distinguished career in human resource management, serving in federal, state, and local governments in California, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri. He founded the Kansas City Chapter of IPMA for Human Resources and served as President of the organization’s Central States Region in 1976. Later, he continued his dedication to public service as a Civil Service Commissioner for the City of Shawnee, Kansas, for eight years.

Faith and music were always at the center of Richard’s life. A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Richard found great joy in music ministry. He sang in church choirs for more than 60 years. He and Jane even commissioned a choral anthem based on Psalm 121, which was published and performed widely.

When he wasn’t singing, you could find Richard out on the water. He and Jane loved sailing their Sweet 16 sailboat on lakes across the Midwest, racing together and making memories with friends. Their teamwork paid off —winning the Kansas City Cup in 1988 and the Central States Sailing Association Championship in 1989, both for centerboard boats.

Music was truly Richard’s heartbeat. He played more instruments than most people could name—guitar, banjo, ukulele, bass, trombone, piano, organ, dulcimer, accordion, and more. After an early retirement, he happily fulfilled his dream of becoming a full-time musician, performing in numerous bands throughout the Kansas City area. At the time of his passing, he was a proud member of the KC Swing Band, Rhythm Room Trio, Carl Webb Orchestra, and the KU Alumni Band, as well as the Kansas City Ukesters and a 58-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. He loved nothing more than sharing the joy of music with others.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jane; son Carl Krueger and his wife Erin, and their children Cooper and Henry; daughter Caroline Overton and her husband Kegan, and their children Micah and Maddox; his sister Karen Krueger; and a host of dear friends, colleagues, and fellow musicians.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Richard’s life. Visitation will be at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee on Friday, October 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with funeral services at Shawnee United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 18, at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Yates Center Cemetery.

Richard’s gentle spirit, warmth, quick wit, and lifelong love of music and family touched everyone who knew him. His melody will live on in all of us.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.