Carroll Jay Boylan “Gigi”

June 26, 1939 — October 5, 2025

Olathe

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carroll Jay Boylan, age 86, on October 5, 2025. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.

Carroll was born on June 26, 1939, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Anna Jeannette Jay and Thomas Griffy Jay. During World War II, while her father served overseas, Carroll and her mother moved to Kansas City to live with her grandparents, James and Eleanor Fizzell. There, her little sister, Dianne, was born in 1944. The family eventually settled in Leawood, Kansas, in the 1950s.

Carroll graduated from Shawnee Mission High School and pursued her passion for art at the Art Institute of Chicago. She also studied at the Kansas City Art Institute, honing her skills in fine art and oil painting. Her talent and creativity led her to early careers as a greeting card designer for Hallmark Cards and as an illustrator for Nelly Don fashion catalogues.

In 1961, Carroll welcomed her first child, Mark. Soon after, she discovered a passion in home design and construction, a love inspired by her grandfather. She designed and built homes throughout the 1960s, and in the 1970s she established the commercial arm of Jay’s Realtors, her parents’ real estate brokerage.

In 1978, Carroll married Peter C. Boylan, and together they welcomed their daughter, Amy, in 1980. In 1984 she established her own commercial real estate firm, Boylan & Company, and developed several properties across Kansas City.

Her heart belonged to her family. She adored her children, Mark and Amy; her grandchildren, Tom, Mike, Hank, Aidan, and Avery; and her great-grandchildren, Ike and Linus, all of whom loved their “Gigi” dearly.

Carroll’s creativity was boundless, expressed not only through painting but also through the way she celebrated life. She enjoyed weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks, filled with boating and relaxing on the water with friends and family. She was active in the Saddle & Sirloin Club, sharing horseback trail rides with friends, and volunteered for the American Royal BBQ contest. At home, her backyard trampoline was a hub of laughter as she welcomed neighborhood kids with warmth and joy.

Animals held a special place in Carroll’s heart. Alongside caring for her own dogs and horses, she was always ready to rescue and nurture strays, nursing baby birds and bunnies, keeping ducks safe in the garage during winter freezes, and ensuring every creature that crossed her path was loved and cared for.

Carroll’s legacy lives on through her son, Mark Boylan of Overland Park, KS, and his family: Tom of Chicago, IL; Mike (Jasmine) of Olathe, KS, with their sons Ike and Linus; and Hank of Denver, CO. She is also remembered with love by her daughter, Amy Bailey (Andrew) of Denver, CO, and their children, Aidan and Avery. She leaves behind her sister, Dianne Weaver of Jacksonville, FL, and was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Boylan, and her parents, Anna Jeannette and Thomas Griffy Jay.

Her family will always carry with them her joyful spirit, her gift for entertaining, and the imagination she wove into every celebration. To them, she was a source of endless love and inspiration.

Her funeral service will be held Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kansas, followed by burial at 3:00 p.m.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.