Daniel Lee McCarthy, 66, of Spring Hill, Kansas passed away October 3, 2025 in Edgerton, Kansas. Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 13, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Rosary will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 14, 2025 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, Kansas, Burial will follow at St. Columbine Cemetery, Edgerton, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columbine Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Dan was born in Gardner, Kansas on December 30, 1958 to Edward Neal and Margaret Joan (Griffin) McCarthy. He graduated from GEHS and was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. On June 6, 1987 in Edgerton, Kansas, he married Sherri Lynn Winters. Dan was a fiercely loyal and hardworking husband, father, papa, son, brother, and friend. On the rare occasion he was not working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. His biggest passions were D-Mac Construction and his family.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sherri, and sister-in-laws Joan and Donna McCarthy. He is survived by his children: Luke (Cassie) McCarthy, Wellsville, Kansas, Clinton (Lauren) McCarthy, Wellsville, Kansas and Sarah (Tyler) Carroll, Overland Park, Kansas; siblings: Bob (Melissa) McCarthy, Edgerton, Kansas, Anita (Dennis) Lickteig, Olathe, Kansas, Karen Curtin, Manhattan, Kansas, Barb (Robert) Kearney, Suffolk, Virginia, John McCarthy, Admire, Kansas, David McCarthy, Ozark, Missouri and Jean (Mike) Norris, Edgerton, Kansas and grandchildren; Macie, Wade, Kinley, Emmit, Boyd, Noah and Camden.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.