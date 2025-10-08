Dr. William “Pete” Pingleton

October 13, 1942 – October 04, 2025

“There is so much to learn, see, and enjoy in this life.”

Pete was a native of Oklahoma: born in Poteau, lived in Haileyville, attended college at Northeastern College in Tahlequah and graduated from OU School of Medicine in 1967. He then completed an internship, a residency in internal medicine, and a fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine at OU.

Pete was a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, with board certification in both internal medicine and pulmonary disease. In 1974 he moved to Kansas after serving two years as the Chief-Pulmonary Disease Services-US Army Medical Center-Ft. Gordon GA. to join the faculty as an Assistant Professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. In 1977 he entered practice with Dr. Joseph Henry specializing in pulmonary disease. Pete served on staff at many of the hospitals in the Kansas City area, with offices at North Kansas City Hospital and Shawnee Mission Medical Center.

He held several leadership roles at NKCH including President of the Medical Staff. In 2000, he was honored to be named on of “Kansas City’s Top Doctors” by Ingraham’s Magazine. Pete and Dr. Joe Henry practiced medicine together for forty two (42) years before retiring in 2019.

Pete loved learning and sharing his vast knowledge of medicine and so many other interests outside of healthcare. Although medicine was his primary focus, all who spent time with him knew he loved talking about wine, Hawaii, golf, hunting, travel, trees, family, and a variety of subjects too numerous to mention.

Anyone invited to taste wine with Pete knew they were in for a treat! Upon entering Pete’s extensively curated wine cellar, everyone became a student (including himself) as he made wine appreciation and collection a lifelong endeavor.

In 1966, while a senior in medical school Pete was sent to Honolulu, HI for a three-month surgery rotation. It was the first time he had ever been on an airplane and the first time he saw the ocean. The trip marked the beginning of a life-long love of the Hawaiian Islands. Starting in 1993, Kauai became his second home. Pete embraced and demonstrated the Aloha spirit, making countless friends on the island.

Pete loved golf and enjoyed being a member of Milburn Golf and Country Club for many years, as well as playing with his Kauai golf buddies when on the island. Each fall was an anticipatory time to “return to the fields” of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and South Dakota for a hunting pilgrimage with friends and family (and dogs) to hunt quail and pheasant.

Pete’s first trip outside of Oklahoma was when he was ten (10) years old to visit family in New Mexico. He knew then he wanted to “go places” and see the world. He and Sue did that! They traveled on many wonderful international trips as well as USA road trips with family and friends. Pete truly loved to see the world and was always ready to go on a new adventure.

Pete is survived by his wife Sayra Sue, daughter Jill Oliver, sons Andrew and Adam, daughter-in-law Denise, grandsons Eric, Joshua (Isabel), Henry, and Christopher, great-granddaughters Milana and Mia, brother-in-law Mike Davis, nieces Jennifer (Dave) Wilson and Dr. Alisa (Adrian) Berger, and nephew Adam Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Pingleton.

The family thanks Dr. Joe Henry, Dr. Phil and Mary Pattison, Drs. Sid & Jenny Crawley and Peggy Schmitt for the continued friendship and support to Pete & Sue especially during this past year.

Memorial visitation and service

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Visitation 1pm-4-pm

Service at 2pm

Village Presbyterian Church

6641 Mission Road

Prairie Village, KS 66208

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial gifts be made in Pete’s honor to:

Village Presbyterian Church Food Pantry

6641 Mission Road

Prairie Village, KS 66208

or

North Kansas City Health Care: Philanthropic Services

2700 Clay Edwards Drive, Suite 320

NKC, MO 64116

Pulmonary Programs

