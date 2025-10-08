September 6, 1959 — October 5, 2025

Kansas City, MO

Jolene Johnson Lynn, 66, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Sunday, October 5th, 2025 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jolene was born on September 6th, 1959 in Topeka, Kansas to Avis and Leon Johnson, and was raised in Overland Park, Kansas. After graduating high school at Shawnee Mission West she attended Pittsburg State University, earning her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1981.

Jolene had a long and successful nursing career, working for many hospitals in the Kansas City area. From there, she found her true passion in nursing education, working in a variety of roles at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Graceland University. She rounded out an admirable career as the Dean of Nursing before retiring in 2024.

Jolene married her husband, Thomas Lynn, in Kansas City, Missouri on June 18th, 1988. They welcomed three sons together over the years. Her children and grandchildren were the lights of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Avis and Leon. Jolene is survived by her children Matthew and Abby Lynn, Patrick and Maddy Lynn, and Stephen Lynn; her grandchildren Sage and Shiloh Lynn; and her husband Thomas Lynn. She is also survived by her sisters, nieces and nephews, many dear friends, and the countless students whose lives she touched.

To know Jolene was to love her. She was witty, intelligent, compassionate, and kind. Jolene will be deeply and endlessly missed by all who loved her. Her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Saint Luke’s Hospice House for their compassionate care in her final days.

A visitation will take place at 10:00 am Thursday, October 9th, at Visitation Parish, 5141 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, immediately followed by a Rosary at 11:00 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am., with a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kansas City Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, MO 64132, in her honor.

