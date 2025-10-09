Andra Renee (Kolega) Sigalos, born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 17, 1956, passed away in her home on October 6, 2025, after a hard-fought illness. Andra’s family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors cherished her sincere kindness and constant compassion.

Andra began her education at St. James Catholic ChurchElementary School and later graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Throughout her life, Andra remained grounded in and maintained a strong connection to her Catholic faith.

A dedicated professional, Andra worked for nearly three decades at AMC Theaters in Kansas City, Missouri, where she made lasting friendships and memories. In her decades at AMC, she worked as a film buyer and in marketing, along with several other roles. In retirement, she enjoyed part-time work and made new friends at Sincerely Susan, a women’s clothing shop in Lenexa, Kansas, where Andra helped brides and other women celebrate their special moments. She also enjoyed and made connections through an array of fitness classes, daily walking, and other exercise routines.

She was a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, and sister, and she cherished all of her time with family. Andra is survived by her loving husband, Michael Sigalos; her son, Scott Pummell; stepdaughters Jennifer Sigalos and Kayla Sigalos; her brother, Sean Kolega, and sister-in-law, Carla Kolega; as well as her niece, Natalie (Kolega) Cantrell; nephews, Nicholas Kolega and William Kolega; and many grandchildren, great-nephews and great-nieces.

She is predeceased by her mother, Shirley Ann Kolega; father, William D. Kolega; brother, Richard Scott Kolega; and nephew, Joseph Kolega.

Andra will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, faith and lifelong courage.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the Mass in the hall. The Mass and celebration are open to all friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Andra’s honor. Donations may be mailed to 5901 Flint Street, Shawnee, Kansas, 66203.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.