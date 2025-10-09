Gerald “Jerry” Robert Hall Sr.

July 10, 1963 — October 6, 2025

Shawnee

Gerald “Jerry” R. Hall Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2025, in Kansas City, Kansas, at the age of 62. Born on July 10, 1963, in Kansas City, Kansas, Jerry was a cherished member of his community who touched many lives with his warmth and kindness.

Jerry proudly served his country as a medic in the Kansas National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge for his dedicated service. His professional career spanned several decades, beginning at O’Neill and later at Oram, where he worked until 2009.

Jerry was a man of many interests and passions. He was an avid supporter of local sports teams, faithfully cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas Jayhawks, and Kansas City Royals. He also found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as observing the weather, spending time with his beloved pets, and following his grandchildren’s sports endeavors. Jerry had a green thumb and took pride in his gardening, and he was known for his culinary skills, especially his love for cooking on the grill. Music was another of Jerry’s great loves, providing a soundtrack to his vibrant life.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Kathleen Hall, and his brothers, Steve and Kenneth Hall. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, survived by his cherished wife, Vickie Hall, his devoted son, Jay Hall, and daughter-in-law, Christina Hall. He was the adored grandfather to Jayden, Jett, and Jaxson Hall. Jerry is also survived by his siblings, David (Leslie) Hall, Jim Hall, Kathy (Mike) Guarino, Debbie Hall, and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

The family extends an invitation to all who knew Jerry to celebrate his life. A visitation will be held on October 17th from 6-8 pm, followed by a funeral service on October 18th from 10 am to 12 pm at Amos Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or American Red Cross.

Jerry’s life was a testament to the values of love, service, and community. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. May he rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.