June 11, 1936-September 19, 2025

Peggy June Brown (89) passed away peacefully on September 19, 2025, in the Skilled Nursing facility at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, Kansas. She was born in Topeka, Kansas to the late Floyd and Alicia Brown.

Peggy was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie (Brown) Smith, and Wanda (Brown) Darigo. Left to celebrate her life and mourn her passing are her nephews and nieces, Mary Ilene Zielinski, William (Sam) Smith, Denise Smerchek, David Darigo and Michelle Orsulak and their families.

Throughout her life, Peggy deeply loved and respected her parents, holding special affection for her mother. Peggy was an avid reader with diverse interests, enjoying both fiction and nonfiction. She actively participated in three book clubs, further fostering her love of literature and learning. She created a beautiful and welcoming home, filling it with items that brought her happiness. Her home also served as a cozy retreat for her playful cats, whose presence added warmth and a touch of mischief to her daily routine. Her circle of friends was also an important part of her life. Peggy cherished time spent with her friends, enjoying outings to the theater, symphony, movies, and their favorite restaurants.

Peggy was distinguished by her independence and intelligence, qualities that shaped her career and life. Peggy’s passion for science was nurtured early on by her father, who played a pivotal role in her career path. This passion led to undergraduate degrees in Microbiology and Medical Technology, an MA in Pathology and ultimately a PhD in Special Studies (Immunohematology), all from University of Kansas. She began her professional journey as a lab technician at the KU Medical Center Blood Bank. Her exceptional skills and dedication led to her promotion to supervisor of the Blood Bank Lab. Alongside her supervisory duties, Peggy served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Technology. She was an author or contributor to numerous publications related to her field. Her significant contributions in teaching were recognized by the KU Medical School when she received the prestigious Stata Norton Distinguished Teaching Award.

A Celebration of Peggy’s Life will take place at 6 pm on Tuesday, October 21st in rooms 232/233 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Please park in the south lot. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that Peggy be honored by a donation to the Village Presbyterian Church, Kansas City PBS, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Interment will be at the Brown family plot in Wilsey Cemetery, Wilsey, KS at the convenience of the family.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.