Blue Valley School Buzz: BVUnmuted – Superintendent Q&A

In the season premiere of BV Unmuted, meet Blue Valley’s new superintendent, Dr. Gillian Chapman. From her favorite part of visiting schools to big picture goals for innovation and personalized learning, Dr. Chapman, with the help of three Blue Valley students, shares how she ended up at Blue Valley and her vision for the district.

Joined by Madison Kraft, a senior at Blue Valley Northwest, Penelope Mowatt, an eighth grader at Harmony Middle and PJ Cocherl, a second grader at Morse Elementary, this episode is filled with candid questions and heartfelt answers. Learn what’s surprised her most so far and why she believes student voices should always be a part of the conversation.

To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.tinyurl.com/BVSuptQA or search “BV Unmuted” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.