Kathryn Lee Montgomery

Kathryn (Kathy) Lee Montgomery, age 81, passed peacefully into her Heavenly Father’s arms on Thursday, October 3, 2025. Kathy was born on September 8, 1944 in Springfield, Illinois to Timothy James and Vivian Maxine Kirkpatrick. Growing up in the Prairie Village area of Kansas City, she attended Shawnee Mission East High School. Next, she went to the University of Kansas to earn her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, where she met the love of her life, Mike Montgomery. They were married on June 10, 1967. Following Mike as he enlisted in the Navy, their family began to grow in Washington, D.C. as they welcomed their son Scott, then spent a year living in Hawaii before returning to the Overland Park area to settle down and deliver their daughter Kerry, who arrived prematurely but thrived after a few months of nurture.

Kathy was a dedicated and compassionate wife and mother with a servant heart, always volunteering at her church, Ward Parkway Presbyterian, where she was a lifelong member, and at her kids’ elementary school. It was at Ward Parkway’s Preschool that Kathy found her calling, first as a preschool teacher, then as Assistant Director and finally as Director of the preschool. She poured the love of Christ on generations of children as she faithfully served there for thirty-eight years. Her passion for children was fueled by her own childlike heart, and she loved to make crafts, sing songs, and go on adventures that were often educational. Always vibrant, joyful, and connectional, she relished spending time with extended family and friends, naturally sharing life and unconditional love as she effortlessly played with nephews or nieces or pitched in with kitchen duties.

After the birth of four grandsons (Isaac, Seth, Ian, & Joshua) within a mere two and a half years to her son Scott and his wife Gretchen, Kathy earned a new title: Grammie. Grammie and Gramps were phenomenal grandparents, joyfully caring for their crew of grandsons and inviting them for special visits to Kansas City. Grammie once again discipled a new generation by wordlessly showing them how to listen, how to love, how to serve, and how to forgive. Her influence resonates and multiplies through everyone she blessed with her sweet smile and warm hugs.

Just as Kathy planted and nurtured the seeds of faith and love in little ones, she loved to plant and nurture flowers in her own garden. She loved visiting the garden center to confer and get seasonal plantings, including sunflowers, pansies, impatiens, marigolds and roses. She tended, pruned, and took joy in their blooms, just as she cherished the preschool alumni who came back to visit and the accomplishments of her grandsons and nephews and nieces.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mike, daughter Kerry, son Scott (Gretchen), four grandsons, Isaac, Seth, Ian, and Joshua; brother Tim (Gretchen) Kirkpatrick, nephews Corey (Akara), T.J. (Becca), and Jeremy (Sherry), as well as many beloved extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, T.J. and Maxine Kirkpatrick. There will be a Celebration of Life at Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church at 7406 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64114 on Friday, November 7th, 2025 at 10 am. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/wardparkwaypres and available for later viewing. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Ward Parkway Preschool. Share condolences at www.signaturefunerals.com .

