Obituaries October 10, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Oct. 3-9 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Diana R. Ormsby; Andra Renee (Kolega) Sigalos; Peggy June Brown; Gerald “Jerry” Robert Hall Sr.; Daniel Lee McCarthy; Jolene Johnson Lynn; Dr. William “Pete” Pingleton; Carroll Jay Boylan “Gigi”; Dorisaline Chandler; Wayne R. Cook; Richard “Dick” Krueger; Brenda Jean Lawson; Philip Korosec; Stuart Harvey “Stu” Stern; Rebeca A. Richmond; Bill Cusick; Leonard “Lenny” Jurden; Melinda “Mel” Irene Moberly-Hanks; Robert “Bob” Louis Pruitt; Dorothy Bernice Blackburn; David “Dave” William Booth; Earl R. Blauer Jr.; Rob “Robby” C. Page; Dr. Arlo S. Hermreck Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: BVUnmuted – Superintendent Q&ANext articleSMSD News: Listen to the SMSD Podcast – new episodes of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES ‘Future danger to the community’ — KC man who tainted Hereford House food sentenced to prison OP Mexican restaurant closed this year. Now a ramen and sushi joint has opened in its place. USD 232 school board candidates share views on special ed, AI in class, trans students and more Johnson County DA won’t charge Lenexa police officers in fatal shooting of MO man De Soto embraces ‘generation worth of improvements’ as Panasonic ramps up production