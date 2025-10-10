SMSD News: Listen to the SMSD Podcast – new episodes of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up

Every other Thursday, the Shawnee Mission School District showcases the staff and students who make us One Shawnee Mission in the podcast Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up. Listening is a great way to stay up-to-date with what is happening in Shawnee Mission School District schools. Each episode is hosted by Dr. Michael Schumacher, superintendent, and Dr. Britney Gonser, director of professional learning.

Here is a look at recent episodes from the 2025-2026 school year so far:

Episode 5 – The Acronym Academy Join us as we explore RWL and the CCPs, WBL, IRCs and other projects that make up MVAs. We’ll also breakdown the acronyms that students are pursuing to prepare for their post-secondary paths.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen and download on Spotify.

Click here to listen and download on Apple Podcasts.

Episode 4- Extraordinary O Finds Her Superpower

Olivia Bloomfield was a superhero. When she found her superpower, she used it to make her school, district, community, and everyone she met better. Learn how this extraordinary 10-year-old started a movement that’s left a lasting legacy in SMSD and beyond.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen and download on Spotify.

Click here to listen and download on Apple Podcasts.

Episode 3- The Amazing Mr. McCord!

He’s a veteran, an artist, a grandpa, a small business owner, a beloved custodian, and an educator. Mr. Steve McCord wears a lot of hats, but his role as an educator at Merriam Park Elementary is one we are truly grateful for.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen and download on Spotify.

Click here to listen and download on Apple Podcasts.

Episode 2- Tomahawk Teri

Tomahawk Elementary is a school with traditions and history spanning generations. The new building is officially open and we’re talking with someone who is a part of the legacy that makes Tomahawk so special.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen and download on Spotify.

Click here to listen and download on Apple Podcasts.

Episode 1- Back to School…Because Kids

It’s a new school year and that means a new theme! Join us as we share our goals for this year, explain our new theme, and help a teacher at Ray Marsh Elementary set up her classroom.

Click here to watch on YouTube.

Click here to listen and download on Spotify.

Click here to listen and download on Apple Podcasts.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.