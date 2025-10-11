Your Library: Halloween projects come to life at the MakerSpace

As Halloween approaches, the Black & Veatch MakerSpace at Johnson County Library is the perfect place to bring your creative ideas to life. Patrons use the space to sew costumes, 3D print accessories and build spooky props and decorations with guidance from expert staff and access to professional-grade tools.

Located inside Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS), the MakerSpace is free to use thanks to support from Black & Veatch.

Machines that make magic

The MakerSpace offers tools for every type of project, including:

3D printers for costume pieces

Laser cutter and engraver for intricate designs

Vinyl cutter and heat press for custom graphics

Embroidery and sewing machines for finishing touches

X-Carve Pro CNC router for wood, plastics and soft metals

Patrons can reserve one piece of equipment for up to four hours per week, up to two weeks in advance. Same-day sessions are often available. 3D printing users may also schedule one overnight per week – up to eight hours – on the Ultimaker printer. Overnight prints are not available on the Formlabs Resin printer.

See the full equipment list at jocolibrary.org/makerspace.

Expert help when you need it

Even experienced makers face challenges. MakerSpace staff are available to troubleshoot, answer questions and guide patrons through unfamiliar tools.

“Making is always full of roadblocks, surprises and challenges, and having someone else take a look can make all the difference,” said Maker Services Coordinator Rebekah Winegarner. “We’re here to help you make!”

Workshops and online tutorials cover everything from papermaking to soldering, helping makers of all levels build new skills.

A great place to start

For beginners, the Janome Skyline S5 sewing machine is an easy entry point.

“They’re our basic sewing machines. No experience needed, and all they need to bring is their costume,” Winegarner said. “We recommend watching our tutorial video before the appointment, but otherwise just show up, and we’ll provide the basic tools and black-and-white thread to get you started.”

More than Halloween

The MakerSpace is open year-round for creative projects, gifts and small business ideas. Patrons can also check out Maker Kits for three weeks, featuring tools like a film-to-digital converter, Pinecil soldering kit and more.

If you’ve ever thought, there has to be a better way to make this, there probably is. Visit the MakerSpace, meet the team and discover what you can create next. Learn more at jocolibrary.org/makerspace.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom