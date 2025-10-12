fbpx
PHOTOS: Olathe Arts Festival brings families and art lovers together

The festival showcased a variety of art for everyone to enjoy, including stage performances, children's art activities and artwork for sale.

Children dressed as fairies dance on stage.
The art festival featured children performances. Photo credit Kate Mays.

The annual Olathe Arts Festival took place Oct. 11-12 at the Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe. The festival featured dozens of local artists, performances, and activities for children.

Here’s a look at some images from this year’s festival.

A child sprays paint on a piece of paper.
A child participates in one of the many activities for kids at the festival — spray art. Photo credit Kate Mays.
A woman walks past a row of artist booths.
Dozens of artists — mostly from Kansas — sold their art. Photo credit Kate Mays.
Two people stand in a booth selling drinks.
KC Cocktail Company was one of about a dozen options for refreshments over the two-day festival. Photo credit Kate Mays.
A child with skeleton face paint looks at the camera.
Children enjoyed face painting in the “kidtopia” section of the festival. Photo credit Kate Mays.
A teen practices acrobats in green space.
Booths lined either side of the Johnson County Square. Photo credit Kate Mays.
A group of adults pose amongst mums. Someone takes their picture.
There were plenty of signs of the fall season at the festival. Photo credit Kate Mays.
Children paint pumpkins.
Pumpkin painting was another artsy activity enjoyed by children. Photo credit Kate Mays.
A man poses with woodworking on display.
Artists of many media, including ceramics; painting and woodworking, sold their works. Photo credit Kate Mays.
Multiple people in front of large letters that spell JOCO.
The Johnson County Square, where the festival took place, was recently renovated. Photo credit Kate Mays.
