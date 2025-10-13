Charles “Charlie” E. Guthrie, Jr.

January 3rd, 1948 – October 7th, 2025

In the early afternoon of October 7th, 2025, following a valiant battle with cancer, Charles E. Guthrie Jr. peacefully passed away at the age of 77 with his wife and daughter by his side. Born in Washington, PA, on January 3rd, 1948, Charlie was a man who lived life with humor, grit, benevolence, and determination.

Charlie was a proud Air Force veteran, having served four years stationed in Alaska. After his military stint, he pursued a career as a Plant Operator, starting with Praxair for 26 years, followed by Colgate-Palmolive for another 10 years. Not one to sit idle, he then took to the open road, spending 15 years as a Truck Driver with Contract Transport before finally retiring in 2022 at the spry age of 74.

When not working, Charlie enjoyed cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Pittsburgh Steelers. He looked forward to long walks with his wife exploring nature, family gatherings, and above all, treasured his time spent with his grandchildren, whom he cherished beyond words. Preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Guthrie Sr.; mother, Wilda Guthrie; sister, April Ferralli; and son, Chad Guthrie. Charlie leaves behind a loving family who will undoubtedly keep his spirit alive.

Surviving him are his devoted wife, Wendy Guthrie; daughter, Stefanie Marshall; step-daughter Jennifer Breshears; son, Will Guthrie; daughter, Jerri Sonnier; sister, Janice Vogel; brother, Jerry Guthrie; and a legacy of grandchildren who will miss his witty quips and warm presence.

Charlie’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the home of his daughter Stefanie, 607 W Santa Fe St, Gardner, KS 66030. All who knew him are invited to come share stories, laughter, and a toast to a life well-lived.

In Charlie’s world, kindness was a given, hard work was a virtue, and friends and family meant everything. He was a selfless soul whose warmth and humor touched everyone he met. May we all aspire to live as fully and joyously as Charlie did.

Rest easy, Charlie—your shift here is over, but your legacy lives on.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.