Dean Davis, age 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas.

Born on June 22, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dean grew up in the city he loved. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. A proud veteran, Dean carried his sense of duty and discipline with him throughout his life.

After his service he graduated from the Indiana University. Dean then began a long and successful career in business. He worked at Marathon Paper Company and Magnavox, and later joined Jenkins Music Company. In 1976, he founded his own company, Controlpoint, Inc., a graphic design and business forms company, which he led until his retirement in 2002.

Dean was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who found joy in nature. For many years, he traveled to Florida annually, enjoying the sunshine and time away with family and friends. Later in life, he and Carole took to the road in their RV, exploring the country together and making friends along the way. He was known for his firm handshake, sharp mind, and gift for conversation — always ready with a good story or a friendly debate. He was active in the Ruritan Club and a member of First Christian Church, where he enjoyed fellowship and faith.

He was married to Jerry Davis for 51 years until her passing in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Carole Davis; two children, Greg Davis and Becky Crowl; son-in-law, John Crowl; daughter-in-law, Penny Davis; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his children, Cindy Moore and Steve Davis, and by his brothers, Dwight, Bob, and Ron.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 25, at First Christian Church, 200 E Loula St, Olathe, KS 66061. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

Dean lived a full life marked by service, hard work, and unwavering integrity. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.