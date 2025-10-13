March 24, 1960 — October 8, 2025

Lenexa, Kansas

Deanna Lynn Wright passed on October 8, 2025 at 65 years old, after a long illness. She attended schools in the Shawnee school district and earned a degree at York College in Nebraska. She worked many years at Montgomery Ward, Monogram Retailer, in the mail department. She enjoyed bowling, babysitting, volunteering in the church nursery, and watching the Chiefs play ball.

She is survived by Alice Dexter of Lenexa Kansas, James Wright of Kansas City, and Kelly Wright of Ottawa Kansas, along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Margaret Wright, and her brother David Wright.

Services will be Thursday October 16th, 2025 at 11am,

Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210

Burial will take place after the service at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens 23215 W 75th St. Shawnee, KS. 66227

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.