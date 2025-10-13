JCCC Updates: Earn up to 4 credit hours in just 4 weeks with JCCC’s Winter Session

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) helps students from other colleges, high schools, and JCCC make the most of their winter break with winter session .

Through accelerated online classes, students can earn up to four credit hours in just four short weeks. Winter session helps students get ahead and stay ahead as they work toward their educational goals. It’s also the perfect opportunity for students attending other colleges and universities to knock out general education credits at JCCC for a fraction of the cost compared to their primary institution.

Why take a winter session class?

There are many pros to enrolling in winter session:

Flexible : Because all winter session classes are online, students can learn from almost anywhere.

: Because all winter session classes are online, students can learn from almost anywhere. Low cost : JCCC offers competitive tuition rates with no additional per-credit-hour fees.

: JCCC offers competitive tuition rates with no additional per-credit-hour fees. Financial aid : Additionally, JCCC offers students, even for winter session, federal financial aid, grants, and work study opportunities to help pay tuition.

: Additionally, JCCC offers students, even for winter session, opportunities to help pay tuition. Easy to transfer : With the Kansas Systemwide General Education framework, credits are guaranteed to transfer to other public colleges in Kansas. Plus, JCCC has transfer agreements with hundreds of other colleges nationwide.

: With the Kansas Systemwide General Education framework, credits are guaranteed to transfer to other public colleges in Kansas. Plus, JCCC has transfer agreements with hundreds of other colleges nationwide. Work ahead : Students working toward a degree/certificate can use the winter session to get ahead – and stay ahead – in their program coursework.

: Students working toward a degree/certificate can use the winter session to get ahead – and stay ahead – in their program coursework. Free student resources: JCCC’s Academic Resource Center (ARC) is open for students to study (see website for ARC winter session hours).

Curious about winter session? Students can complete an online assessment to find out if these courses are right for them.

Enroll in winter session, plan ahead for spring

Winter session enrollment opened on Monday, October 6. Mark your calendar with these other important academic dates:

December 15 – First day of winter session. Last day to enroll in a winter session course.

– First day of winter session. Last day to enroll in a winter session course. January 9 – Last day of winter session.

– Last day of winter session. January 20 – First day of spring semester.

For full details, view the JCCC Academic Calendar .

While we’re busy planning for winter, spring is just around the corner! Students can look forward to a variety of in-person, online, and hybrid course offerings in Spring 2026. They can also take advantage of a variety of student resources and events/activities to get involved .

Learn more

Visit JCCC’s winter session webpage for more information on how any college student can enroll for these short-term courses and explore upcoming course offerings.