Mike Frizzell
12-year-old riding electric scooter in critical condition after traffic crash in Leawood

Leawood Police were called to near the intersection of 103rd Street and Lee Boulevard Monday evening.

Leawood Police on the scene of a crash involving a 12-year-old on an electric scooter near 103rd Street and Lee Boulevard. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Leawood on Monday evening.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of Lee Boulevard, north of 103rd Street at about 6 p.m.

In a news release, Capt. Jason Ahring with Leawood Police said the child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene with police.

Officers from the department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit were on scene and working to determine what happened.

Lee Boulevard will remain closed between 102nd Street and 103rd Street for the duration of the on-scene investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 913-642-7700.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

