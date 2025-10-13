July 21, 1946 — October 10, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Linda Leipold Eakes passed away peacefully at her home in Leawood, Kansas, on October 10, 2025, due to respiratory failure. She was 79 years old.

Linda was the beloved mother of Kimberly Iorns (married to Michael Baumer) and Kevin Iorns, and the proud grandmother of Elizabeth Black, Sophia Black, Lily Iorns, Margaret Iorns, and Aiden Iorns. She is also survived by her sister, Gayle Booms (married to Jeff Booms), and her brother, Bill Leipold (married to Kate Hudson). Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Eakes; her parents, William and Patricia Leipold; and her brothers, John Leipold and Bruce Leipold.

In recent years, Linda shared a loving and devoted companionship with Don Stack, whose friendship and support brought her much happiness

Linda’s life was a rich blend of curiosity, adventure, and connection. Her academic journey took her from Northwestern University to the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she earned degrees in Russian and Spanish, reflecting her lifelong love of learning and exploration. Linda’s career was as varied as her interests—she was a stay-at-home mom, a small business owner, a paralegal, a blackjack dealer, and a benefits manager. Each role showcased her adaptability, zest for life, and passion for fun.

Linda’s enthusiasm extended far beyond her work. She was a Grand Life Master in bridge—the highest rank awarded by the American Contract Bridge League—a testament to her skill and dedication. Linda served as President of Unit 131, was Chairman of the annual Kansas City Regional Tournament, and chaired two national tournaments, reflecting her commitment to the bridge community and her talent for entertaining.

Linda had a gift for bringing people together, whether hosting lively gatherings or celebrating everyday moments with friends and family. Her love of sports was infectious—she cheered passionately for the Chiefs and KU basketball, sharing the thrill of the game with those around her.

Travel was another of Linda’s great joys. She embraced the world with open arms, making cherished memories in places like Puerto Vallarta, Russia, Alaska, Greece, Italy, France, and Amsterdam. Through every adventure, Linda’s warmth, humor, and generosity touched countless lives, leaving a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable experiences.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who cared for Linda and enriched her life. Special thanks to the compassionate teams at Village Shalom and Kansas City Hospice, and to her devoted aides, Lisa, Lou, and Julia, whose love and care meant so much.

Service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) in Linda’s memory.

Linda’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and connection. Her family and friends are forever grateful for the joy she brought into their lives.

