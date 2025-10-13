Mary Margaret Murry

November 30, 1937 — October 9, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Mary Margaret Devine Murry, 87, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2025 at her home in Leawood, KS, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on October 21, 2025, at St. Thomas More Church, followed by a Rosary at 10:30 am and Mass at 11:00 am. The burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Mary Margaret was born to Anna O’Neill Devine and Patrick Leo Devine on November 30, 1937, in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in the Little Italy community in northeast Kansas City and graduated from Cardinal Glennon High School. When she was 17, she met her future husband and fellow Irish Catholic, John Murry, on a blind date for her senior prom. They were engaged by that Christmas and married the following August. They were perfectly matched for 66 years with their quick wit, humor, love of family and friends, and faith in God. Most of their early years were in Manhattan, KS, raising their three children, working at Kansas State University (KSU), and worshiping at Seven Dolors Catholic Parish. Mary Margaret was a self-taught “do-it-yourselfer” whether it was sewing, refinishing and reupholstering furniture, papering the walls or, unbeknownst to John at the time, tearing down walls when he was out of town. She created a beautiful home for her young family.

When Mary Margaret’s children were in grade school, she began working as a secretary at KSU. Her talents ultimately led her to being an executive assistant in the President’s office. Having reached the top of her field, Mary Margaret followed her dream of becoming a full-time undergraduate student at KSU. Her academic performance was so impressive that her former professors recruited her to begin graduate school and independently teach history classes at KSU.

John and Mary Margaret left Manhattan in 1981 to pursue new opportunities at Marymount College in Salina, KS. As the college’s “First Lady,” she entertained dignitaries, partnered in fundraising efforts, and taught undergraduate religious studies. In 1985, the couple returned to Mary Margaret’s hometown, where she taught at Donnely College and worked as a Pastoral Associate at Assumption Church and St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kansas City, MO.

Mary Margaret’s interests, talents, and passion for learning amazed all who knew her. Late in life, Mary learned to play the piano, studied under Kuan Wu, a world-renowned artist, to sculpt bronzed busts of eight of her grandchildren, traveled the world, and continued her history studies. In addition to her accomplishments, she remained a humble mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; known for a welcoming home, kind and wise advice, and a very generous spirit. She was a strong and beautiful lady in every sense of the word.

Mary Margaret was predeceased by her husband John, infant son James Francis, brother James Devine, and sister Alice McCarthy. She is survived by her children John Murry Jr., Kathleen (Randy) Parker, and Tim (Maggie) Murry, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, her sisters, Patricia Carroll and Kathleen Devine, and sisters-in-law Elizabeth Johnson, Mary Ann Swerczek, and Jean Murry, and more than 100 nephews and nieces who adored her. Mary Margaret’s family will miss her dearly, but is comforted knowing she rejoined John in heaven, bringing joy to each other and all the family and friends who predeceased them.

The family is eternally grateful for the years of friendship and caregiving from Holly Homecare and for the guidance, services and compassion received from Ascend Hospice over her final months.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.

