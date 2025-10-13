The Scoop: A rising tide lifts all boats

By Ian Miller

“I absolutely love everything The Golden Scoop is doing. I appreciate the partnership, and [I am] really excited for this upcoming season because I think this is a great opportunity to expose people that aren’t currently aware of what you guys do and what we’re all about, by having the cookies [of The Golden Scoop] and such in our arena for the Mavericks,” said James Arkell.

Who is James Arkell? Read more to find out.

James Arkell, Chief Operating Officer of Missouri hockey team, the KC Mavericks, is enthusiastic about helping people, especially through partnerships that uplift and empower the uniquely abled community. Supporting people with special needs along with the organizations that provide the necessary supports for this population is deeply personal for James, whose son lives with a rare genetic condition. His connection to organizations like The Golden Scoop reflects his commitment to inclusion and advocacy. I spoke with James to discuss the impact of the partnership between the Mavericks and The Golden Scoop.

“…[Just] as far as, you know, helping out on the partnership side, you guys have been great,” Arkell said. “It’s been mutually beneficial. We like to partner with groups that we know are going to work with us and we can work with them; it’s not just about giving money . . . It’s more about expanding [our partnership] . . . It’s about building a center for everybody to come together [to] collaborate, and we’re using the tools that we’re going to have out there to help promote all these great nonprofits that we’re working with and the work that you guys are doing to try to help raise money.”

James said that the KC Mavericks are dedicated to helping out everywhere they can, especially those with disabilities and medical conditions. “The idea is just to support families, support individuals, and give everybody a seat at the table.”

Due to his family history of having a son with a genetic condition, James is keenly aware of the importance of serving uniquely abled individuals. “[It’s important to] bring what we all have to the table to make something better; that’s our goal, and what The Golden Scoop does is absolutely our mission . . . We want to . . . encourage the dignity of the individual. We want to help let people be independent, give them the resources and the tools, no matter what your situation.”

He paused and then summed up brilliantly: “It has to do with, as humans, we should be trying to lift each other up . . . A rising tide lifts all boats.”