Amber D. White

October 6, 1946 — October 12, 2025
Overland Park

Amber D. White, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away October 12, 2025.

A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm on November 5, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Amber will be laid to rest with her husband Ronald White at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

