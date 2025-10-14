Obituaries October 14, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Amber D. White Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL October 6, 1946 — October 12, 2025 Overland Park Amber D. White, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away October 12, 2025. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm on November 5, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Amber will be laid to rest with her husband Ronald White at Pleasant View Cemetery. Please check back for a full obituary. Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleAt town hall, Democrats warn redistricting could weaken Johnson County’s influence