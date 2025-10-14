Stephen P. Kirk

March 20, 1955 — October 8, 2025

Overland Park, KS

After fighting a long illness, Stephen Patrick Kirk passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 8, 2025, surrounded by love and prayer. Steve lived a full and meaningful life. He was blessed with a beautiful family, a community of faith-filled friends, and a professional journey he found both challenging and rewarding.

Born on March 20, 1955, in Kansas City, MO, Steve was the firstborn of four children to Paul and Patrica Kirk. Steve attended St. Charles Grade School and St. Pius X Catholic High School in North Kansas City, Mo. Steve married his one true love, Christina (Chris) Naudet, on Aug. 3rd 1979, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church.

Steve went right to work building his career in the commercial construction industry. Beginning as a carpenter apprentice, working his way up to superintendent, and on to Vice President of the KC Division of Walton Construction Company. Steve personally built and/or supervised the construction of many buildings in the landscape of the greater Kansas City area.

A man who valued his Catholic faith, Steve was a long-time member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish, where he actively participated in parish life. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, holding the rank of Fourth Degree and Grand Knight. He had a heart for service and supported causes close to his faith and family. He coached T-ball, softball, soccer, and basketball, working with children of all ages.

He enjoyed helping the parish grade school and volunteering with the Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts. Steve loved being with his family. Countless weekends were spent at the Lake of the Ozarks, and most vacations were combined with in-laws and their families. His many nieces and nephews will attribute “Uncle Steve” with their first gun safety and shooting experience, learning to ride the four-wheelers at the farm, racing “Sea-doo’s” at the lake, and blowing up fireworks!

Steve loved to “stir the pot” and have fun. He was a born competitor and loved a challenge. He was a “perfectionist” and gave 110% to everything he did. He will be most remembered for his unending strength and relentless perseverance.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Chris Kirk, and his children: Katie Jo Kirk (Brian), Mary Beth Kirk, Paul Kirk (Kelly), and Kyle Hohendorf. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Stephanie, Stephen, Samantha Jo, LuLu Kirk, Nick Parson, and Eli Hicks. Steve is also survived by his siblings, Timothy Kirk (Janet) and Paula Lambkin (Dene), along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Patricia Kirk, and his brother, Michael Kirk.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m., at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS 66204. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, with a luncheon at the church immediately after the interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: John Paul II Catholic Grade School, You can send online: https://square.link/u/Y13Hvs49

