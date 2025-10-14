JoCo Homebuying: The ‘what ifs’ are normal — and you’re not alone

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

What if the water heater breaks? What if interest rates drop? What if I hate my neighbors?



The “what ifs” are loud when you’re buying a home. They whisper doubts and stir anxiety. And here’s the truth: That’s completely normal.



Buying a home is a big deal. Feeling unsure doesn’t mean you’re making a mistake. It means you’re thinking, and that’s a good thing.



You’re not the first to feel this way

We’ve worked with thousands of home buyers, and almost every single one has a moment of panic. The key is separating real risks from imagined ones.



Some what ifs have easy answers

What if the AC breaks? That’s why we talk about home warranties and emergency funds. What if rates drop? You can refinance. What if your job changes? There are ways to plan for that too.



You’re allowed to be nervous

Nervous means you care. Nervous means you’re paying attention. Don’t let it scare you into inaction.



You don’t have to navigate it alone

A good lender and real estate team can walk with you through the fears and show you what’s real, what’s fixable, and what’s just noise.



Doubt is part of the process. But it doesn’t have to be the driver. If you want someone to talk through your “what ifs” with no judgment and no pressure, we’re here for you at Fountain Mortgage.