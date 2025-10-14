Sponsored Content A message from Fountain Mortgage October 14, 2025 Sponsored posts JoCo Homebuying: The ‘what ifs’ are normal — and you’re not alone Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage What if the water heater breaks? What if interest rates drop? What if I hate my neighbors? The “what ifs” are loud when you’re buying a home. They whisper doubts and stir anxiety. And here’s the truth: That’s completely normal. Buying a home is a big deal. Feeling unsure doesn’t mean you’re making a mistake. It means you’re thinking, and that’s a good thing. You’re not the first to feel this way We’ve worked with thousands of home buyers, and almost every single one has a moment of panic. The key is separating real risks from imagined ones. Some what ifs have easy answers What if the AC breaks? That’s why we talk about home warranties and emergency funds. What if rates drop? You can refinance. What if your job changes? There are ways to plan for that too. You’re allowed to be nervous Nervous means you care. Nervous means you’re paying attention. Don’t let it scare you into inaction. You don’t have to navigate it alone A good lender and real estate team can walk with you through the fears and show you what’s real, what’s fixable, and what’s just noise. Doubt is part of the process. But it doesn’t have to be the driver. If you want someone to talk through your “what ifs” with no judgment and no pressure, we’re here for you at Fountain Mortgage. This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today. Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268 Previous articleFast food chain Wendy’s closes one of its Lenexa locationsNext articleKCMO-based eatery Taste of Brazil debuts in Overland Park