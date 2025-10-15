Monday, April 2nd, 1962 – Saturday, October 11th, 2025

Kelly Lynne Hickman, 63, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 11, 2025 at her home. A memorial service will be held October 25, 2025 at Big Bull Creek Park (Shelter 2), 20425 Sunflower Rd, Edgerton, KS 66021 from 2pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moms Demand Action, an organization near and dear to Kelly’s heart (momsdemandaction.org). Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Kelly was born on April 2, 1962 in Kansas City, Kansas to Philip and Judith (Lyman) Cutting. She was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Blue Valley High School, Overland Park, Kansas. On November 27, 1981, Kelly married Steve Hickman in Overland Park, Kansas. Kelly spent her life giving everyone around her everything she had and was a positive force in countless people’s lives. No matter the hobbies her children and grandchildren chose, she went above and beyond to be present in their lives and dive into their interests. Her home had an open-door policy and was the site of countless family gatherings and celebrations where she made sure whomever showed up was pampered.

Kelly was preceded in death by her son Kyle Hickman. She is survived by her husband Steve, Spring Hill, Kansas; parents Philip and Judith Cutting, Kansas City, Kansas; children: Chad Hickman (Megan), Fairway, Kansas, Trey Hickman (Hannah Johnston), Olathe, Kansas and Neil Hickman, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter-in-law Lindsey Crifasi, Washington DC; siblings: Dana Swearengin (Jack), Terrell, Texas, Bryce Cutting, Edgerton, Kansas, Denise Ellison (Brent), Arizona and Kerry McKown, Arizona and grandchildren Ellis, Calvin and Frances.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas (913) 592-2244

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.