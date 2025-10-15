Lori Lee Schreiber passed away on October 5, 2025. She was born on June 14,1972 at Fort Riley, Kansas into a military family, the youngest of five children. Her father was an Army Chaplain, so they moved a lot until he retired and settled the family in Olathe, Kansas. Lori met William Allan Bowsher in October 1989, while they worked together at a toy store at Oak Park Mall. They fell in love and were married on October 29, 1994.

Lori earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, in Communications and Psychology, from Kansas State University in 1994. After college, she moved with Bill to Phoenix, Arizona. Once there, she found work in the field of Adult Learning. Work that she found so interesting that she decided to go back to school for another degree. Lori earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Technology from Arizona State University in 1998. With these new skills she brought her energy and enthusiasm to both classroom and virtual learning environments. Her classes were so popular that people would enroll just to be in her class.

Lori loved to travel. Her favorite places usually were close to a beach or the ocean. She especially loved to introduce her daughters to the world: coral reefs in Belize, rainforests in Costa Rica, castles in Germany, cathedrals in Spain, the Cotswold in Britain. Her philosophy was that the more you knew about the world and its people, the more empathetic and understanding you became as a person.

Lori loved to read. She loved books and bookstores. Her favorites were mystery novels, Harry Potter, and travel guides. She always found interesting bookstores to visit while on vacation.

Lori was a cat person when we first met, but after ten years of resistance and with the help of three successive Boston Terriers, she found herself becoming a committed dog lover. Her Bostons delighted her and she loved them fiercely.

No mention of Lori would be complete without speaking of dragons. They were her spirit animal. She loved the idea of them, the mythology of them. She had dragons all over the house and we will keep them in place as a reminder of her.

It is the little things that I will really miss: the way her nose crinkled when she laughed, the little notes that she left in our backpack or briefcase, or how she mangled lyrics to songs we all knew.

She was a prodigious creator of lists. I will continue to find her lists throughout the house for years to come. She also loved stickers. There was no flat surface that she could not improve with a sticker or two.

Lori was one of the most thoughtful people. She always found a way to make you feel seen. She had a sly wit, a vibrant spirit, and a beautiful soul. She was THE strongest person I have ever known.

Lori is survived by her husband of 31 years, Bill Bowsher and their two daughters, Hana and Aubree.

Lori, we love you and miss you. I miss you very much. Goodbye, my love. I’ll see you in my dreams.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lori’s name to:

MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue

19906 Mason St,

Elkhorn, NE 68022

https://www.adoptaboston.com/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.