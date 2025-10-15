Marjorie L. Bradford

April 2, 1929 — October 7, 2025

Overland Park

Marjorie Lee Rieth Bradford, 96, died in Overland Park, Kansas on October 7, 2025.

Marjorie was born in St. Louis, MO and grew up in Columbia MO. Often called Marge or Margie, she graduated from Columbia Hickman High School and attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Marge married John Bradford in June 1951. They lived and raised their children in Overland Park, KS and attended Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church since its founding. Marge was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was very active in tennis, golf and bridge groups and enjoyed many friendships along the way.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold F. and Adele Blume Rieth, her younger sister Kathryn Rieth Cooper, younger brothers Robert W. Rieth and Walter H. Rieth, and late husband of 57 years, Dr. John F. Bradford. Marge is survived by her children Lynn (T.J.) of Olathe KS, Brad (Karen) of New Orleans LA, and Sarah (Mario) of College Station TX. Her grandchildren survive their Gigi: Mario (Jennifer), Joe, Jake, John, James, Katherine and Elizabeth.

The family would like to thank the loving staff of Senior Care Homes and KC Hospice for their excellent care and support.

Services will be held at Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood KS on October 30, 2025. Visitation will start at 9:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Lunch in the Fr. Burak room will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Marge’s honor to Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church would be much appreciated.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.