October 4, 1971 — October 12, 2025

Shawnee

Matthew “Matt” Wayne Bird, passed from his earthly to his heavenly home unexpectedly on October 12, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 54. He was a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born on October 4, 1971, in Wichita, Kansas. Matt was a graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest and lived in Shawnee, KS for most of his life.

Matt was a talented trim carpenter who used his skills and abilities to build beautiful homes. Matt assisted many family members with their home projects.

He also enjoyed working on cars. He spent countless hours working on his own car, as well as those of family and friends, never hesitating to lend a hand whenever needed. He loved to figure out how to fix things.

Matt cherished his beloved dog, Shiela, who was not only his best friend but also his loyal companion through life’s journey.

Matt is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Bird, and his grandparents. He is survived by his loving mother, Roberta Bird; his devoted brother, Tim (Cyndi) Bird; his caring sister, Cindy (Chris) Riddell; along with eight treasured nieces and nephews, and one great-niece and one great-nephew, all of whom were deeply loved by Matt.

Services for Matt will be at Hope Lutheran Church on Monday, October 20, 2025. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Though Matt’s time with us was far too short, his spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. As we say goodbye, let us honor his memory by living life with the same warmth and generosity he shared with us.

Memorial donations in Matt’s name may be made to Hope Lutheran Church and School. You may do so online by CLICKING HERE.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.