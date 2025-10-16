Your Insurance: Are you taking advantage of digital discounts?

Policyholders may not be aware that most insurance companies are offering small but meaningful discounts for receiving policy documents electronically or for setting up their billing for automated payments. Going digital with your insurance policies is a great way to save money without having to sacrifice coverage. In this article, we will review a few options that insurance companies are offering.

Digital auto insurance driving programs

Most insurance companies on the market today have discount programs available for their auto insurance customers under the category of telematics. A telematics program is a way to earn a larger discount on your auto insurance policy in exchange for electronically sharing some of your driving behavior. The idea behind these programs is if you are a safe driver, then you should qualify for a better rate on your insurance. Telematics programs are completely optional and may not be a fit for everyone. They are however one of many options to help manage your overall insurance costs. If your agent has not discussed telematics as an option, connect with us to see how it can save you money on your auto insurance.

Electronic policy discounts

Some insurance companies are offering a discount for simply switching to electronic delivery of your policy documents instead of receiving those in paper form. Other companies are offering discounts for enrolling in their customer portals so you can easily manage some aspects of your policy and access documents like ID cards or proof of insurance. Those discounts may be as much as 5 percent for simply switching to electronic delivery so it may be worth considering for you and your family.

Digital billing discounts

Most insurance companies will offer a number of different billing options when it comes to paying your insurance polices. Unless you live in a state that doesn’t allow this (such as California), there could be a decent discount available for changing to automatic, electronic payments instead of sending a paper check into your insurance company. Some insurance companies also have a substantial “paid-in-full” discount which is worth considering if you can pay for the entire policy term up front.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review and to make sure you are taking advantage of all the discounts available to you.